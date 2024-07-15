Jordan Smith betting profile: The Open Championship

Smith has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Smith has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Jordan Smith has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Smith is averaging -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting.