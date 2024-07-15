Jordan Smith betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Jordan Smith shot 2-over and finished 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, Smith has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In Smith's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 41st after posting a score of 2-over.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Smith's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|41
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|7/13/2022
|47
|73-71-72-67
|-5
|7/18/2018
|MC
|74-73
|+5
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Smith has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jordan Smith has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smith is averaging -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Smith is averaging 2.759 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.6
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.46%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.14
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.27%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.06%
|15.12%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's best finishes
- Smith did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in four tournaments).
- In those four events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Smith had his best performance at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. He shot 7-under and finished 39th (14 shots back of the winner).
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.759
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|70-71-72-64
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.