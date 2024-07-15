Nick Taylor betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five events, Taylor has an average finish of 42nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Taylor has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.

Taylor is averaging -2.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.