PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor betting profile: The Open Championship

    In his last tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open, Nick Taylor posted a 57th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Open Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Taylor at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Taylor has entered The Open Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Taylor's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC73-75+6

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Taylor has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Taylor has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor is averaging -2.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.710 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.211 (136th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.7 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.291.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156290.7294.4
    Greens in Regulation %15462.90%62.50%
    Putts Per Round4228.5329.6
    Par Breakers8724.48%16.32%
    Bogey Avoidance15216.67%16.67%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has played 19 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 14 times (73.7%).
    • Taylor, who has 969 points, currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking 33rd in the field at 1.038. In that event, he finished 64th.
    • Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.655. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor produced his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.934), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.211-1.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2910.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.0932.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.061-2.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.234-0.710

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational858-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.