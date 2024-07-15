Nick Taylor betting profile: The Open Championship
In his last tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open, Nick Taylor posted a 57th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Open Championship looking to improve on that finish.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Taylor has entered The Open Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Taylor's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five events, Taylor has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Taylor has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor is averaging -2.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.710 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.211 (136th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.7 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.291.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|290.7
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|62.90%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.53
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|87
|24.48%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|16.67%
|16.67%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has played 19 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 14 times (73.7%).
- Taylor, who has 969 points, currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking 33rd in the field at 1.038. In that event, he finished 64th.
- Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.655. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor produced his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.934), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.211
|-1.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.291
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.093
|2.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.061
|-2.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.234
|-0.710
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|8
|58-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Open Championship.
