Shubhankar Sharma betting profile: The Open Championship

Sharma has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Sharma has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.

Shubhankar Sharma has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Sharma has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.