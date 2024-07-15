Shubhankar Sharma betting profile: The Open Championship
Shubhankar Sharma shot 5-under and placed eighth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, Sharma has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 1-over.
- In Sharma's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Sharma's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|8
|68-71-70-70
|-5
|7/17/2019
|51
|70-72-77-68
|+3
|7/18/2018
|51
|73-71-71-73
|+4
Sharma's recent performances
- Sharma has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Sharma has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Shubhankar Sharma has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sharma has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sharma is averaging -0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sharma's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.1
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.04%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|8.33%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sharma's best finishes
- Sharma took part in two tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Sharma's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished eighth at The Open Championship.
Sharma's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|4.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.146
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sharma's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|68-71-70-70
|-5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|69-68-70-65
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sharma as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.