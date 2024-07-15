PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Shubhankar Sharma betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Shubhankar Sharma shot 5-under and placed eighth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Sharma at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, Sharma has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In Sharma's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Sharma's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023868-71-70-70-5
    7/17/20195170-72-77-68+3
    7/18/20185173-71-71-73+4

    Sharma's recent performances

    • Sharma has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Sharma has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Shubhankar Sharma has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sharma has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sharma is averaging -0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Sharma .

    Sharma's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.1293.6
    Greens in Regulation %-65.74%68.40%
    Putts Per Round-29.5030.1
    Par Breakers-12.04%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance-8.33%13.54%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Sharma's best finishes

    • Sharma took part in two tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • Last season Sharma's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished eighth at The Open Championship.

    Sharma's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--4.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.146

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Sharma's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship868-71-70-70-5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3969-68-70-65-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sharma as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

