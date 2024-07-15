Dan Bradbury betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last three events, Bradbury finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last three tournaments.

Bradbury has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three events.

He finished 5-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Dan Bradbury has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.

Bradbury is averaging -4.115 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.