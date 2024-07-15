PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Dan Bradbury betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Dan Bradbury looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club when he tees off in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, for the 2024 Open Championship .

    Latest odds for Bradbury at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Bradbury has played The Open Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Bradbury's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC76-73+7

    Bradbury's recent performances

    • In his last three events, Bradbury finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last three tournaments.
    • Bradbury has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three events.
    • He finished 5-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Dan Bradbury has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bradbury is averaging -4.115 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradbury is averaging -6.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bradbury's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-312.2309.2
    Greens in Regulation %-63.89%63.19%
    Putts Per Round-31.0030.7
    Par Breakers-15.74%14.58%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.59%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bradbury's best finishes

    • Bradbury did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in two tournaments).
    • In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.

    Bradbury's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---4.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.572

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bradbury's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradbury as of the start of The Open Championship.

