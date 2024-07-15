Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five events, Hoshino has an average finish of 60th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Hoshino has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 6-over over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five starts.

Hoshino has an average of -1.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.