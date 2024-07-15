Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The Open Championship
After he placed 60th in this tournament in 2023, Rikuya Hoshino has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Open Championship in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, Hoshino has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of 7-over.
- In Hoshino's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 60th after posting a score of 7-over.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hoshino's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|60
|75-69-70-77
|+7
|7/13/2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|7/14/2021
|MC
|74-72
|+6
Hoshino's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hoshino has an average finish of 60th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hoshino has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 6-over over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoshino has an average of -1.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoshino has an average of -4.793 in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.8
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.19%
|59.03%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|14.35%
|14.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|19.10%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's best finishes
- Hoshino, who took part in three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Hoshino had his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He shot 7-over and finished 60th (20 shots back of the winner).
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.793
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|75-69-70-77
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-81
|+19
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of The Open Championship.
