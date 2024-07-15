J.T. Poston betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston delivered his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877), which ranked seventh in the field.