J.T. Poston betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston concluded the weekend at 14-under, good for a 30th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 seeking an improved score.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last two trips to The Open Championship, Poston has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 41st.
- Poston finished 41st (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Poston's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|7/13/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Poston's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Poston has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of 2.937 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 2.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.033 (107th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.7 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 121st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.140, while he ranks 115th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.26%.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 25.04% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|289.7
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|65.26%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.49
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.04%
|19.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.76%
|12.50%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times (88.9%).
- As of now, Poston has accumulated 1193 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston delivered his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.033
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.140
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.201
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.300
|2.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.328
|2.405
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.