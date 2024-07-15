PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston concluded the weekend at 14-under, good for a 30th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Poston at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last two trips to The Open Championship, Poston has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 41st.
    • Poston finished 41st (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Poston's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20234171-73-69-73+2
    7/13/2022MC73-73+2

    Poston's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Poston has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • J.T. Poston has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of 2.937 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 2.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.033 (107th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.7 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 121st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.140, while he ranks 115th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.26%.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 25.04% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157289.7293.1
    Greens in Regulation %11565.26%63.89%
    Putts Per Round3728.4928.3
    Par Breakers6325.04%19.72%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.76%12.50%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times (88.9%).
    • As of now, Poston has accumulated 1193 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston delivered his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.033-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.140-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.2010.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3002.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3282.405

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

