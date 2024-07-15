Davis Thompson betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 4.006 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.460. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 5.331 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.