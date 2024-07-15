PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson will appear in the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20 after a 46th-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Thompson at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Thompson's first time competing at The Open Championship.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Thompson has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Davis Thompson has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson is averaging 2.100 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 8.870 in his past five tournaments.
    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.220 this season, which ranks 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 41st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.335, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.28%.
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 63rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48304.4306.1
    Greens in Regulation %1969.28%69.72%
    Putts Per Round6328.7428.1
    Par Breakers627.86%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.38%13.06%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has played 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 76.2%.
    • Currently, Thompson ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings with 1326 points.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 4.006 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.460. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 5.331 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2201.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3351.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4903.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1482.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1938.870

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

