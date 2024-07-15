Davis Thompson betting profile: The Open Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson will appear in the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20 after a 46th-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In the past five years, this is Thompson's first time competing at The Open Championship.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Thompson has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson is averaging 2.100 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 8.870 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.220 this season, which ranks 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 41st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.335, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.28%.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 63rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|304.4
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|69.28%
|69.72%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.74
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|6
|27.86%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.38%
|13.06%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has played 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 76.2%.
- Currently, Thompson ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings with 1326 points.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 4.006 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.460. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 5.331 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.220
|1.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.335
|1.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.490
|3.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.148
|2.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.193
|8.870
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The Open Championship.
