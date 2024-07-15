PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Joost Luiten betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Joost Luiten shot 10-over and finished 71st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Luiten at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last four appearances at The Open Championship, Luiten has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 5-over.
    • Luiten finished 71st (with a score of 10-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Luiten's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20237171-72-71-80+10
    7/14/2021MC76-71+7
    7/17/20193273-69-71-72+1

    Luiten's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Luiten has an average finish of 59th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Luiten has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Joost Luiten has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Luiten has an average of -2.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Luiten is averaging 0.657 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Luiten .

    Luiten's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.6295.7
    Greens in Regulation %-69.44%65.63%
    Putts Per Round-31.0030.4
    Par Breakers-13.89%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.97%16.32%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Luiten's best finishes

    • Luiten participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
    • Last season Luiten put up his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He shot 10-over and finished 71st (23 shots back of the winner).

    Luiten's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.657

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Luiten's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship7171-72-71-80+10--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Luiten as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

