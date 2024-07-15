Joost Luiten betting profile: The Open Championship
Joost Luiten shot 10-over and finished 71st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last four appearances at The Open Championship, Luiten has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 5-over.
- Luiten finished 71st (with a score of 10-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Luiten's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|71
|71-72-71-80
|+10
|7/14/2021
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|7/17/2019
|32
|73-69-71-72
|+1
Luiten's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Luiten has an average finish of 59th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Luiten has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
- Joost Luiten has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Luiten has an average of -2.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Luiten is averaging 0.657 Strokes Gained: Total.
Luiten's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.6
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.44%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.00
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.97%
|16.32%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Luiten's best finishes
- Luiten participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season Luiten put up his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He shot 10-over and finished 71st (23 shots back of the winner).
Luiten's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.657
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Luiten's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|71-72-71-80
|+10
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Luiten as of the start of The Open Championship.
