Joost Luiten betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five tournaments, Luiten has an average finish of 59th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Luiten has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.

Joost Luiten has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Luiten has an average of -2.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.