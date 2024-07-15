Adam Scott betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.