Adam Scott betting profile: The Open Championship
Adam Scott seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He finished 33rd at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last six appearances at The Open Championship, Scott has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In 2023, Scott finished 33rd (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Scott's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|7/13/2022
|15
|72-65-70-71
|-10
|7/14/2021
|46
|73-66-73-68
|E
|7/17/2019
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|7/18/2018
|17
|71-70-68-73
|-2
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Scott has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- Adam Scott has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scott is averaging 1.836 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 4.539 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.356, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 38th, and his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott ranks 78th on TOUR with a mark of 0.126.
- On the greens, Scott's 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 40th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 21.82% of the time (151st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|306.2
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|66.46%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.73
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|151
|21.82%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.74%
|13.33%
Scott's best finishes
- While Scott hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 86.7%.
- Scott, who has 876 points, currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.356
|0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.126
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.007
|1.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.319
|1.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.808
|4.539
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Open Championship.
