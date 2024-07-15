PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Young finished the weekend at 15-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Young at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Young's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In Young's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Young's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023872-68-66-73-5
    7/13/2022264-69-71-65-19

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
    • Young has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Cameron Young has averaged 314.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of -1.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 1.589 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.427 (19th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 52nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.288.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 135th on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 60th. He has broken par 23.93% of the time (97th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34306.5314.7
    Greens in Regulation %6566.84%66.05%
    Putts Per Round6028.7129.5
    Par Breakers9723.93%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.10%15.74%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has played 17 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 94.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Young, who has 1162 points, currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.055. In that event, he finished second.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.214), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4272.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2880.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.0630.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.224-1.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4281.589

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

