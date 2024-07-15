Cameron Young betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.055. In that event, he finished second.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.214), which ranked seventh in the field.