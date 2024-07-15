Cameron Young betting profile: The Open Championship
In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Young finished the weekend at 15-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 looking for an improved score.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Young's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
- In Young's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Young's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|7/13/2022
|2
|64-69-71-65
|-19
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- Young has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Cameron Young has averaged 314.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of -1.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 1.589 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.427 (19th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 52nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.288.
- On the greens, Young's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 135th on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 60th. He has broken par 23.93% of the time (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|306.5
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|66.84%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|60
|28.71
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|97
|23.93%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.10%
|15.74%
Young's best finishes
- Young has played 17 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 94.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Young, who has 1162 points, currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.055. In that event, he finished second.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.214), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.427
|2.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.288
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.063
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.224
|-1.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.428
|1.589
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.