Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his 23rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, Fowler has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In 2023, Fowler finished 23rd (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Fowler's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|7/14/2021
|53
|69-72-75-65
|+1
|7/17/2019
|6
|70-69-66-74
|-5
|7/18/2018
|28
|70-69-73-72
|E
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging 1.049 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -2.617 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.301 ranks 146th on TOUR this season, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.296. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.48%.
- On the greens, Fowler's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 74th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|298.2
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|63.48%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.80
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|159
|21.13%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|16.03%
|17.86%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler has played 19 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Fowler has 368 points, placing him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.989 mark ranked third in the field.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler posted his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.611.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.143), which ranked second in the field.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.301
|-0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.296
|-2.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.050
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.043
|1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.689
|-2.617
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|60-68-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.