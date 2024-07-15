PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Open Championship

    Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his 23rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Fowler at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, Fowler has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In 2023, Fowler finished 23rd (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Fowler's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20232372-73-67-72E
    7/14/20215369-72-75-65+1
    7/17/2019670-69-66-74-5
    7/18/20182870-69-73-72E

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging 1.049 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -2.617 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.301 ranks 146th on TOUR this season, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.296. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.48%.
    • On the greens, Fowler's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 74th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99298.2297.8
    Greens in Regulation %14863.48%63.89%
    Putts Per Round7428.8029.0
    Par Breakers15921.13%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance14216.03%17.86%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler has played 19 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Fowler has 368 points, placing him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.989 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler posted his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.611.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.143), which ranked second in the field.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.301-0.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.296-2.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.050-0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0431.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.689-2.617

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational660-68-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2064-69-69-65-1395
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3166-72-67-74-919
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

