3H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Si Woo Kim will compete July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship. In his last tournament he took 26th in the Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 10-under at The Renaissance Club.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, Kim has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 2-under.
    • Kim last played at The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Kim's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC69-80+7
    7/13/20221569-69-67-73-10
    7/17/2019MC70-75+3
    7/18/20186771-72-75-73+7

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.632 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 ranks 24th on TOUR this season, and his 72.4% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.548 mark (13th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR, while he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135293.4297.5
    Greens in Regulation %8466.26%62.50%
    Putts Per Round4828.5928.5
    Par Breakers9224.07%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.40%13.06%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 94.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • As of now, Kim has compiled 1152 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fifth in the field at 5.598. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.464 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4001.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5481.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2470.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.355-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8402.632

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

