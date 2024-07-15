Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fifth in the field at 5.598. In that event, he finished 13th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.464 mark ranked third in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772). That ranked ninth in the field.