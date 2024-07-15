Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim will compete July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship. In his last tournament he took 26th in the Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 10-under at The Renaissance Club.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, Kim has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 2-under.
- Kim last played at The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Kim's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|7/13/2022
|15
|69-69-67-73
|-10
|7/17/2019
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|7/18/2018
|67
|71-72-75-73
|+7
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.632 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 ranks 24th on TOUR this season, and his 72.4% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.548 mark (13th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR, while he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|293.4
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|66.26%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.59
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.07%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.40%
|13.06%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 94.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- As of now, Kim has compiled 1152 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fifth in the field at 5.598. In that event, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.464 mark ranked third in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.400
|1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.548
|1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.247
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.355
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.840
|2.632
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.