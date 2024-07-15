Brooks Koepka betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Brooks Koepka enters play in the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20 after a 26th-place finish at the U.S. Open.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Koepka has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In 2023, Koepka finished 64th (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Koepka's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|64
|70-75-72-75
|+8
|7/13/2022
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|7/14/2021
|6
|69-66-72-65
|-8
|7/17/2019
|4
|68-69-67-74
|-6
|7/18/2018
|39
|72-69-75-70
|+2
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Koepka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 3 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Brooks Koepka has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Koepka is averaging -0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Koepka is averaging 6.439 Strokes Gained: Total.
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.2
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.85%
|61.39%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.49%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|16.39%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koepka's best finishes
- Koepka last season participated in four tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Koepka's best performance came at the U.S. Open, where he took home the title with a score of 6-over.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|3.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|6.439
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koepka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|70-75-72-75
|+8
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|73-73-76-75
|+9
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-68-74-66
|-9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.