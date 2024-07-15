Brooks Koepka betting profile: The Open Championship

Koepka has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

Koepka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of 3 those five times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Brooks Koepka has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Koepka is averaging -0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting.