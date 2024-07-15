Joaquin Niemann betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five tournaments, Niemann has an average finish of 31st.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Niemann has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.

Joaquin Niemann has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Niemann has an average of -1.732 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.