Joaquin Niemann betting profile: The Open Championship
Joaquin Niemann enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 39th-place finish in the PGA Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Niemann's average finish has been 56th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at The Open Championship.
- Niemann missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship in 2023.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Niemann's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|7/13/2022
|53
|69-74-73-68
|-4
|7/14/2021
|59
|69-70-73-70
|+2
|7/17/2019
|MC
|76-71
|+5
Niemann's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Niemann has an average finish of 31st.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Niemann has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
- Joaquin Niemann has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Niemann has an average of -1.732 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Niemann is averaging 2.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Niemann's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.0
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.50%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.42
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|18.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Niemann's best finishes
- Niemann did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in four tournaments).
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Niemann's best performance came at the Masters Tournament, where he shot 4-over and finished 22nd.
Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.226
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Niemann's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|70-78-71-73
|+4
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of The Open Championship.
