Aguri Iwasaki betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition, Aguri Iwasaki missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll be after a better outcome July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- This is Iwasaki's first time competing at The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Iwasaki's recent performances
- In his last three tournaments, Iwasaki has an average finish of 70th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last three appearances.
- Iwasaki has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 7-over over his last three events.
- In terms of driving distance, Aguri Iwasaki has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Iwasaki is averaging -2.540 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Iwasaki is averaging -4.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Iwasaki's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.3
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.75
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.50%
|12.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.97%
|15.00%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Iwasaki's best finishes
- Iwasaki played two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Iwasaki's best performance came when he shot 10-over and finished 73rd at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Iwasaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.674
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Iwasaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|73-75-71-71
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Iwasaki as of the start of The Open Championship.
