Aguri Iwasaki betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last three tournaments, Iwasaki has an average finish of 70th.

He's made the cut in two of his last three appearances.

Iwasaki has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three appearances.

He has carded an average score of 7-over over his last three events.

In terms of driving distance, Aguri Iwasaki has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Iwasaki is averaging -2.540 Strokes Gained: Putting.