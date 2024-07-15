Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Open Championship
Wyndham Clark enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 10th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open his last time in competition.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last two appearances at The Open Championship, Clark has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 1-over.
- Clark finished 33rd (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Clark's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|7/13/2022
|76
|71-73-76-69
|+1
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Wyndham Clark has averaged 311.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has an average of 1.647 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 1.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.387, which ranks 26th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.3 yards) ranks sixth, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark owns a 0.167 mark (72nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR, while he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43. He has broken par 27.45% of the time (16th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|313.3
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|66.23%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.43
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.45%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.49%
|15.97%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has played 16 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Clark, who has 2154 points, currently ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.302.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.387
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.167
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.054
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.512
|1.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.120
|1.603
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Open Championship.
