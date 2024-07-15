PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Open Championship

    Wyndham Clark enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 10th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open his last time in competition.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last two appearances at The Open Championship, Clark has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • Clark finished 33rd (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Clark's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20233368-73-71-73+1
    7/13/20227671-73-76-69+1

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Wyndham Clark has averaged 311.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of 1.647 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 1.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.387, which ranks 26th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.3 yards) ranks sixth, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark owns a 0.167 mark (72nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR, while he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43. He has broken par 27.45% of the time (16th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6313.3311.8
    Greens in Regulation %8766.23%61.46%
    Putts Per Round3028.4328.0
    Par Breakers1627.45%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.49%15.97%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has played 16 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Clark, who has 2154 points, currently ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.302.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3870.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.167-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0540.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5121.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.1201.603

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-68-69-62-1365

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Open Championship.

