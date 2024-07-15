Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Open Championship

Clark has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

Wyndham Clark has averaged 311.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Clark has an average of 1.647 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.