Keita Nakajima betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five appearances, Nakajima finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Nakajima finished 51st in his only finish over his last five events.

He finished with a score of 5-over in his only recent appearance.

Keita Nakajima has averaged 311.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.