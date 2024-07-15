Keita Nakajima betting profile: The Open Championship
Keita Nakajima hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over Nakajima's last two visits to the The Open Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- In Nakajima's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Nakajima's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|7/13/2022
|MC
|72-75
|+3
Nakajima's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Nakajima finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Nakajima finished 51st in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 5-over in his only recent appearance.
- Keita Nakajima has averaged 311.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Nakajima has an average of -2.711 in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.8
|311.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.36%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.53%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.14%
|20.37%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nakajima's best finishes
- Nakajima, who participated in seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Last season Nakajima's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 5-over and finished 51st.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.711
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nakajima's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-75-66-71
|+5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of The Open Championship.
