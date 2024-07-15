PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Open Championship

    At the Genesis Scottish Open, Matthieu Pavon struggled, missing the cut at The Renaissance Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Pavon at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Pavon missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2017.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pavon is averaging -0.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -0.827 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pavon .

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 108th, and his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon has a 0.347 mark (38th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 23.52% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108297.4293.2
    Greens in Regulation %8966.19%67.06%
    Putts Per Round13529.2830.8
    Par Breakers11223.52%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance11215.48%17.06%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Pavon sits 15th in the FedExCup standings with 1558 points.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.349 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.005-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3470.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.423-0.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.181-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.110-0.827

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.