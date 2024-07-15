Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Open Championship
At the Genesis Scottish Open, Matthieu Pavon struggled, missing the cut at The Renaissance Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Pavon missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2017.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Pavon is averaging -0.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -0.827 in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 108th, and his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon has a 0.347 mark (38th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 23.52% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|297.4
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|66.19%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.28
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.52%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|15.48%
|17.06%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Pavon sits 15th in the FedExCup standings with 1558 points.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.349 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.005
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.347
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.423
|-0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.181
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.110
|-0.827
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The Open Championship.
