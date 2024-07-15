Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Open Championship

Pavon has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.

Pavon is averaging -0.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.