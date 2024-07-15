Jorge Campillo betting profile: The Open Championship
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Jorge Campillo of Spain walks off the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jorge Campillo posted a 26th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Open Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Campillo has missed the cut in his last four appearances at The Open Championship.
- In Campillo's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Campillo's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|7/14/2021
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|7/17/2019
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|7/18/2018
|MC
|72-75
|+5
Campillo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Campillo has an average finish of 44th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Campillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Jorge Campillo has averaged 299.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo is averaging -2.475 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campillo has an average of -1.565 in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Campillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 70th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.168. Additionally, he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.05%.
- On the greens, Campillo's -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 92nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|297.4
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|67.05%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.91
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.73%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.77%
|17.06%
Campillo's best finishes
- Campillo has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
- Currently, Campillo sits 127th in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.
Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.210 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Campillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.598.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 3.886 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.083, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.
Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.041
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.168
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.395
|1.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.254
|-2.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.269
|-1.565
Campillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|68-72-67-69
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-138
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-67-68-67
|-10
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of The Open Championship.
