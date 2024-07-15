Jorge Campillo betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.210 mark ranked 19th in the field.

Campillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.598.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 3.886 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.083, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.