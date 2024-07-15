PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jorge Campillo betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Jorge Campillo of Spain walks off the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jorge Campillo posted a 26th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Open Championship trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Campillo at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Campillo has missed the cut in his last four appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In Campillo's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Campillo's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC82-74+14
    7/14/2021MC72-70+2
    7/17/2019MC76-73+7
    7/18/2018MC72-75+5

    Campillo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Campillo has an average finish of 44th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Campillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • Jorge Campillo has averaged 299.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Campillo is averaging -2.475 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campillo has an average of -1.565 in his past five tournaments.
    Campillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 70th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.168. Additionally, he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.05%.
    • On the greens, Campillo's -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 92nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108297.4299.5
    Greens in Regulation %5767.05%70.24%
    Putts Per Round9228.9130.4
    Par Breakers13322.73%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.77%17.06%

    Campillo's best finishes

    • Campillo has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Currently, Campillo sits 127th in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.

    Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.210 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • Campillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.598.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 3.886 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.083, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0410.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.168-0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.3951.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.254-2.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.269-1.565

    Campillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-74+14--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1967-70-67-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5371-69-72-67-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-66-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4971-68-71-74E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1868-72-67-69-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-1382
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2468-65-69-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic466-66-67-70-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6269-69-72-72+24
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-70-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-67-68-67-1029

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

