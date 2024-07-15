PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alex Noren enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 10th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Noren at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last five trips to The Open Championship, Noren has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 14th.
    • Noren finished 23rd (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Noren's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20232368-75-71-70E
    7/14/2021MC74-71+5
    7/17/20191168-71-68-74-3
    7/18/20181770-71-67-74-2

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging 0.514 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 this season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranks 135th, while his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 43rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.329. Additionally, he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.91%.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135293.4291.2
    Greens in Regulation %2668.91%61.51%
    Putts Per Round9628.9329.5
    Par Breakers12223.20%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance511.50%16.27%

    Noren's best finishes

    • Noren has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times (82.4%).
    • As of now, Noren has collected 932 points, which ranks him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.074 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.151, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.168-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.329-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4220.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1450.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0650.565

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2467-75-70-73+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-70-70-65-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2270-74-75-73+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-66-71-65-1365

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Open Championship.

