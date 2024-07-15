Alex Noren betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.074 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that event.

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.151, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.