Alex Noren betting profile: The Open Championship
Alex Noren enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 10th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open his last time in competition.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last five trips to The Open Championship, Noren has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 14th.
- Noren finished 23rd (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Noren's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|7/14/2021
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|7/17/2019
|11
|68-71-68-74
|-3
|7/18/2018
|17
|70-71-67-74
|-2
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 0.514 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 this season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranks 135th, while his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 43rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.329. Additionally, he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.91%.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|293.4
|291.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|68.91%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.93
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|122
|23.20%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.50%
|16.27%
Noren's best finishes
- Noren has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times (82.4%).
- As of now, Noren has collected 932 points, which ranks him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.074 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.151, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.168
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.329
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.422
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.145
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.065
|0.565
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.