PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Open Championship

    In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 39th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Bradley at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, Bradley has an average finish of 79th, and an average score of 11-over.
    • Bradley missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship in 2023.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Bradley's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC70-76+4
    7/13/2022MC76-71+3
    7/14/2021MC71-71+2
    7/17/2019MC73-71+2
    7/18/20187974-71-73-77+11

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Bradley has finished in the top five once.
    • Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley is averaging 2.749 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 4.093 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181, which ranks 59th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 60th, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.305.
    • On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR, while he ranks 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 22.81% of the time (131st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60302.4307.3
    Greens in Regulation %7266.67%62.50%
    Putts Per Round10929.0428.2
    Par Breakers13122.81%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance9314.91%14.44%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times (81.3%).
    • With 1030 points, Bradley currently sits 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766.
    • Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.749. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley posted his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.612), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1812.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.305-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.021-1.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.0812.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3844.093

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3969-67-70-66-820

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.