Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 39th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 looking for a higher finish.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, Bradley has an average finish of 79th, and an average score of 11-over.
- Bradley missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship in 2023.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Bradley's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|7/13/2022
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|7/14/2021
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|7/17/2019
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|7/18/2018
|79
|74-71-73-77
|+11
Bradley's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Bradley has finished in the top five once.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging 2.749 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 4.093 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181, which ranks 59th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 60th, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.305.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR, while he ranks 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 22.81% of the time (131st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|302.4
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|66.67%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.04
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|131
|22.81%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.91%
|14.44%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times (81.3%).
- With 1030 points, Bradley currently sits 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.749. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley posted his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.612), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.181
|2.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.305
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.021
|-1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.081
|2.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.384
|4.093
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.