Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766.

Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.749. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley posted his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.612), which ranked ninth in the field.