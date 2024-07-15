Tiger Woods betting profile: The Open Championship
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods hits the links July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2022.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last three trips to The Open Championship, Woods has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of sixth.
- Woods missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2022.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Woods' recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2022
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|7/17/2019
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|7/18/2018
|6
|71-71-66-71
|-5
Woods' recent performances
- Woods has not finished in the top 20 in any of his last five official TOUR events.
- Out of the last five official TOUR events he's entered, he has made the cut twice with two withdrawals (2024 Genesis, 2023 Masters)
- Woods has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-over in his last five events.
- Tiger Woods has averaged 301.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woods is averaging -0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Woods is averaging -3.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woods' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.2
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.26%
|35.04%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.83
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|35.19%
|17.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|34.26%
|23.93%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Woods' best finishes
- Woods, who participated in three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- He made the cut in all three appearances with one withdrawal (2023 Masters).
- Last season Woods had his best performance at the Hero World Challenge at Albany. He shot even-par and finished 18th (20 shots back of the winner).
- With 11 points last season, Woods finished 233rd in the FedExCup standings.
Woods' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.111
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Woods' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|18
|75-70-71-72
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|60
|73-72-82-77
|+16
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woods as of the start of The Open Championship.
