Tiger Woods betting profile: The Open Championship

Woods has not finished in the top 20 in any of his last five official TOUR events.

Out of the last five official TOUR events he's entered, he has made the cut twice with two withdrawals (2024 Genesis, 2023 Masters)

Woods has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-over in his last five events.

Tiger Woods has averaged 301.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Woods is averaging -0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting.