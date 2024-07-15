PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Schenk didn't fare well the last time he took the course in The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Royal Troon Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Schenk at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Schenk has played The Open Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 12-over and missing the cut.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Schenk's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC79-75+12

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Schenk has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Schenk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 55th.
    • He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schenk has an average of -2.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of -4.246 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213 ranks 55th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk sports a -0.393 average that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.79 putts per round (70th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75301.0301.3
    Greens in Regulation %12564.81%62.50%
    Putts Per Round7028.7929.8
    Par Breakers12523.06%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance10715.32%19.91%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Although Schenk hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times (59.1%).
    • Currently, Schenk sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 578 points.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.703 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 55th in that event.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2130.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.393-1.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.077-0.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.043-2.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.214-4.246

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

