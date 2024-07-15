Adam Schenk betting profile: The Open Championship
Adam Schenk didn't fare well the last time he took the course in The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Royal Troon Golf Club.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Schenk has played The Open Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 12-over and missing the cut.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Schenk's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|79-75
|+12
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Schenk has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Schenk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 55th.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Schenk has an average of -2.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of -4.246 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213 ranks 55th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk sports a -0.393 average that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.79 putts per round (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|301.0
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|64.81%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.79
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|125
|23.06%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.32%
|19.91%
Schenk's best finishes
- Although Schenk hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times (59.1%).
- Currently, Schenk sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 578 points.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.703 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 55th in that event.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.213
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.393
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.077
|-0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.043
|-2.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.214
|-4.246
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.