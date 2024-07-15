PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition, Tom Hoge missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be after better results July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Hoge at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over Hoge's last two visits to the The Open Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Hoge missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2023.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Hoge's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC72-75+5
    7/13/2022MC74-76+6

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 2.007 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 this season, which ranks 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks second on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.911. Additionally, he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.04%.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135293.4296.0
    Greens in Regulation %4268.04%64.58%
    Putts Per Round3628.4828.7
    Par Breakers1527.46%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.77%16.67%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • While Hoge has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Currently, Hoge sits 19th in the FedExCup standings with 1406 points.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.921 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.424. In that event, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge put up his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0071.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9112.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.263-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.156-0.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8122.007

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Open Championship.

