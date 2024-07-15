Tom Hoge betting profile: The Open Championship
In his most recent competition, Tom Hoge missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be after better results July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over Hoge's last two visits to the The Open Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- Hoge missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2023.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Hoge's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|7/13/2022
|MC
|74-76
|+6
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 2.007 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 this season, which ranks 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks second on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.911. Additionally, he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.04%.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|293.4
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|68.04%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.48
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|15
|27.46%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.77%
|16.67%
Hoge's best finishes
- While Hoge has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Currently, Hoge sits 19th in the FedExCup standings with 1406 points.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.921 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.424. In that event, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge put up his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.007
|1.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.911
|2.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.263
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.156
|-0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.812
|2.007
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.