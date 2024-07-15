Thriston Lawrence betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five appearances, Lawrence has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Lawrence has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.

Thriston Lawrence has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting.