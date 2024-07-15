Thriston Lawrence betting profile: The Open Championship
MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 05: Thriston Lawrence of South Africa tees off on the 11th hole during day two of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 05, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence looks to improve upon his 74th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last two trips to The Open Championship, Lawrence has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 58th.
- In 2023, Lawrence finished 74th (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Lawrence's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|74
|71-70-75-79
|+11
|7/13/2022
|42
|69-71-73-69
|-6
Lawrence's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lawrence has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Lawrence has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
- Thriston Lawrence has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lawrence is averaging -2.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.2
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.21%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.81%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.10%
|13.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's best finishes
- Lawrence, who took part in six tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Lawrence had his best performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished 36th with a score of 8-under (14 shots back of the winner).
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.662
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|74
|71-70-75-79
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of The Open Championship.
