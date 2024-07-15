PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thriston Lawrence betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 05: Thriston Lawrence of South Africa tees off on the 11th hole during day two of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 05, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Thriston Lawrence looks to improve upon his 74th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last two trips to The Open Championship, Lawrence has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 58th.
    • In 2023, Lawrence finished 74th (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Lawrence's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20237471-70-75-79+11
    7/13/20224269-71-73-69-6

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lawrence has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Thriston Lawrence has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lawrence is averaging -2.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.2300.7
    Greens in Regulation %-55.21%54.17%
    Putts Per Round-28.9428.9
    Par Breakers-11.81%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.10%13.43%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's best finishes

    • Lawrence, who took part in six tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Last season Lawrence had his best performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished 36th with a score of 8-under (14 shots back of the winner).

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.662

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship7471-70-75-79+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-67-70-69-8--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of The Open Championship.

