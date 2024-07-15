PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Open Championship

    When he hits the links July 17-20, Patrick Cantlay will look to build upon his last performance at The Open Championship. In 2023, he shot 1-over and placed 33rd at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last five trips to The Open Championship, Cantlay has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Cantlay finished 33rd (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Cantlay's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20233370-75-67-73+1
    7/13/2022870-67-71-68-12
    7/14/2021MC74-69+3
    7/17/20194170-71-71-74+2
    7/18/20181270-71-70-70-3

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cantlay has an average of 1.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 4.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay owns a 0.059 average that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 63.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has registered a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.06. He has broken par 28.46% of the time (fourth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87299.7303.9
    Greens in Regulation %15063.38%62.04%
    Putts Per Round1128.0627.8
    Par Breakers428.46%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance10615.31%14.51%

    Cantlay's best finishes

    • Cantlay has participated in 15 tournaments this season, earning four top-five finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Cantlay ranks ninth in the FedExCup standings with 1717 points.

    Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.170, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1290.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0591.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2421.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3091.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7394.384

    Cantlay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-290
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-75-70-76+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage367-66-68-68-15338
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2973-72-72-69+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5370-68-73-68-510
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 13-16U.S. Open365-71-70-70-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-65-64-65-18263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

