Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 12th in that event).

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487. He finished fourth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362. He finished third in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.170, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.