Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five events, Katsuragawa has an average finish of 56th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Katsuragawa has an average finishing position of 56th in his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Yuto Katsuragawa has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Katsuragawa is averaging -1.646 Strokes Gained: Putting.