PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course July 17-20, Yuto Katsuragawa will aim to build upon his last performance at The Open Championship. In 2022, he shot 5-under and finished 47th at St. Andrews GC (Old Course).

    Latest odds for Katsuragawa at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Katsuragawa has played The Open Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 47th.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Katsuragawa's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20224771-68-75-69-5

    Katsuragawa's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Katsuragawa has an average finish of 56th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Katsuragawa has an average finishing position of 56th in his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Yuto Katsuragawa has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Katsuragawa is averaging -1.646 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Katsuragawa is averaging -5.785 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Katsuragawa .

    Katsuragawa's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.6291.5
    Greens in Regulation %-67.86%70.14%
    Putts Per Round-30.3630.4
    Par Breakers-20.24%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.06%17.36%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Katsuragawa's best finishes

    • Katsuragawa played four tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those four events, he made the cut three times.
    • Last season Katsuragawa's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 1-under and finished 74th in that event.

    Katsuragawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.785

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Katsuragawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7468-68-76-67-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Katsuragawa as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.