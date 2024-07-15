Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
When he takes the course July 17-20, Yuto Katsuragawa will aim to build upon his last performance at The Open Championship. In 2022, he shot 5-under and finished 47th at St. Andrews GC (Old Course).
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Katsuragawa has played The Open Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 47th.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Katsuragawa's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2022
|47
|71-68-75-69
|-5
Katsuragawa's recent performances
- In his last five events, Katsuragawa has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Katsuragawa has an average finishing position of 56th in his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Yuto Katsuragawa has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Katsuragawa is averaging -1.646 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Katsuragawa is averaging -5.785 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Katsuragawa's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.6
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.86%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.36
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.24%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.06%
|17.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Katsuragawa's best finishes
- Katsuragawa played four tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those four events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Katsuragawa's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 1-under and finished 74th in that event.
Katsuragawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.785
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Katsuragawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-68-76-67
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Katsuragawa as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.