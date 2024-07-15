Guido Migliozzi betting profile: The Open Championship
Guido Migliozzi seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He placed 64th at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last three trips to The Open Championship, Migliozzi has an average score of 8-over, with an average finish of 64th.
- In Migliozzi's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of 8-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Migliozzi's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|64
|69-72-71-80
|+8
|7/13/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|7/14/2021
|MC
|69-73
|+2
Migliozzi's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Migliozzi has an average finish of 63rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Migliozzi has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Guido Migliozzi has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Migliozzi is averaging -0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Migliozzi is averaging 0.429 Strokes Gained: Total.
Migliozzi's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.3
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.63
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|11.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.72%
|13.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Migliozzi's best finishes
- Migliozzi participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season Migliozzi's best performance came when he shot 8-over and finished 64th at The Open Championship.
Migliozzi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.429
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Migliozzi's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|69-72-71-80
|+8
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Migliozzi as of the start of The Open Championship.
