3H AGO

Guido Migliozzi betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Guido Migliozzi seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He placed 64th at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Migliozzi at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last three trips to The Open Championship, Migliozzi has an average score of 8-over, with an average finish of 64th.
    • In Migliozzi's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Migliozzi's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20236469-72-71-80+8
    7/13/2022MC73-74+3
    7/14/2021MC69-73+2

    Migliozzi's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Migliozzi has an average finish of 63rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Migliozzi has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of 6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Guido Migliozzi has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Migliozzi is averaging -0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Migliozzi is averaging 0.429 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Migliozzi's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.3295.0
    Greens in Regulation %-63.89%66.32%
    Putts Per Round-29.6331.2
    Par Breakers-11.11%11.81%
    Bogey Avoidance-9.72%13.19%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Migliozzi's best finishes

    • Migliozzi participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
    • Last season Migliozzi's best performance came when he shot 8-over and finished 64th at The Open Championship.

    Migliozzi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.429

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Migliozzi's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship6469-72-71-80+8--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Migliozzi as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

