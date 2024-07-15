Guido Migliozzi betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five tournaments, Migliozzi has an average finish of 63rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Migliozzi has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of 6 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Guido Migliozzi has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Migliozzi is averaging -0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting.