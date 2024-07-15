Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished ninth in that event).

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 9.009 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 2.883 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.675, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 18th.