PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Brian Harman heads into the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at 13-under on the par-71 course at Royal Troon Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Harman at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Harman has entered The Open Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Harman is the previous winner at The Open Championship, winning with a score of 13-under in 2023.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Harman's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023167-65-69-70-13
    7/13/2022673-68-68-66-13
    7/14/20211965-71-71-69-4
    7/17/2019MC72-72+2
    7/18/2018MC71-76+5

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Harman has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 0.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 4.832 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 this season, which ranks 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 37th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.350, while he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.92%.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 30th on TOUR this season, and his 28.30 putts-per-round average ranks 18th. He has broken par 22.47% of the time (137th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148291.6296.8
    Greens in Regulation %9865.92%66.67%
    Putts Per Round1828.3029.0
    Par Breakers13722.47%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.19%10.83%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 88.9%.
    • Currently, Harman has 1401 points, placing him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 9.009 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 2.883 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.675, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 18th.
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0481.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3502.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1900.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3570.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9464.832

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.