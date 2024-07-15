Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship
Brian Harman heads into the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at 13-under on the par-71 course at Royal Troon Golf Club.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Harman has entered The Open Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 10-under.
- Harman is the previous winner at The Open Championship, winning with a score of 13-under in 2023.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Harman's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|7/13/2022
|6
|73-68-68-66
|-13
|7/14/2021
|19
|65-71-71-69
|-4
|7/17/2019
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|7/18/2018
|MC
|71-76
|+5
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Harman has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 0.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 4.832 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 this season, which ranks 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 37th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.350, while he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.92%.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 30th on TOUR this season, and his 28.30 putts-per-round average ranks 18th. He has broken par 22.47% of the time (137th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|291.6
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|65.92%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.30
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.47%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.19%
|10.83%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 88.9%.
- Currently, Harman has 1401 points, placing him 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished ninth in that event).
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 9.009 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 2.883 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.675, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 18th.
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.048
|1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.350
|2.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.190
|0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.357
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.946
|4.832
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.