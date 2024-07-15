Padraig Harrington betting profile: The Open Championship

Harrington has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Harrington has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Padraig Harrington has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging -2.724 Strokes Gained: Putting.