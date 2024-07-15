Padraig Harrington betting profile: The Open Championship
Padraig Harrington seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He finished 64th at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Harrington has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 68th.
- Harrington last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of 8-over.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Harrington's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|64
|74-71-73-74
|+8
|7/13/2022
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|7/14/2021
|72
|72-68-73-71
|+4
|7/17/2019
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|7/18/2018
|MC
|76-74
|+8
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Harrington has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Padraig Harrington has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging -2.724 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Harrington is averaging -6.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.4
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.16%
|44.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.36
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.06%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.63%
|12.70%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's best finishes
- Harrington is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.497
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|74-71-73-74
|+8
|4
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of The Open Championship.
