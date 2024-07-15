PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Padraig Harrington betting profile: The Open Championship

    Padraig Harrington seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He finished 64th at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Harrington at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Harrington has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 68th.
    • Harrington last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of 8-over.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Harrington's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20236474-71-73-74+8
    7/13/2022MC69-78+3
    7/14/20217272-68-73-71+4
    7/17/2019MC75-70+3
    7/18/2018MC76-74+8

    Harrington's recent performances

    • Harrington has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Harrington has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Padraig Harrington has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging -2.724 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Harrington is averaging -6.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.4298.7
    Greens in Regulation %-55.16%44.84%
    Putts Per Round-28.3628.6
    Par Breakers-17.06%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.63%12.70%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Harrington's best finishes

    • Harrington is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).

    Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.497

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Harrington's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship6474-71-73-74+84
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5272-66-72-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of The Open Championship.

