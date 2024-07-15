Justin Thomas betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas hits the links July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 62nd-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open his last time in competition.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Thomas has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- Thomas last played at The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 11-over.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Thomas' recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|7/13/2022
|53
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|7/14/2021
|40
|72-67-71-69
|-1
|7/17/2019
|11
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|7/18/2018
|MC
|69-77
|+4
Thomas' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Thomas has an average of -1.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 2.597 in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 ranks 65th on TOUR this season, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks 16th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.517. Additionally, he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.25%.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 61st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|307.6
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|65.25%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.72
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.77%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|14.07%
|14.51%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Thomas ranks 17th in the FedExCup standings with 1417 points.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 12th in that event).
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.167.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.161
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.517
|1.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.434
|2.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.399
|-1.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.714
|2.597
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.