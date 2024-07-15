PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Thomas betting profile: The Open Championship

Justin Thomas betting profile: The Open Championship

    Justin Thomas hits the links July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 62nd-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Thomas at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Thomas has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • Thomas last played at The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 11-over.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Thomas' recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC82-71+11
    7/13/20225372-70-72-70-4
    7/14/20214072-67-71-69-1
    7/17/20191171-70-68-72-3
    7/18/2018MC69-77+4

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Thomas has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Thomas has an average of -1.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 2.597 in his past five tournaments.
    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 ranks 65th on TOUR this season, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks 16th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.517. Additionally, he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.25%.
    • On the greens, Thomas' -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 61st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance31307.6307.4
    Greens in Regulation %11765.25%66.98%
    Putts Per Round6128.7229.1
    Par Breakers4425.77%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance6314.07%14.51%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Thomas hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Thomas ranks 17th in the FedExCup standings with 1417 points.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.167.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1610.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5171.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4342.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.399-1.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7142.597

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-71+11--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1270-65-66-68-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-63-65-66-18263
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6262-72-71-71-44

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

