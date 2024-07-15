Justin Thomas betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 12th in that event).

Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.167.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished 12th in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.