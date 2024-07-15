Matthew Southgate betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five appearances, Southgate has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Southgate has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Matthew Southgate has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Southgate is averaging -2.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.