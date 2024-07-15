Matthew Southgate betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Matthew Southgate looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Open Championship after he placed 23rd shooting even-par in this tournament in 2023.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Southgate's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 1-over, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
- In 2023, Southgate finished 23rd (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Southgate's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|23
|71-70-74-69
|E
|7/18/2018
|67
|69-72-73-77
|+7
Southgate's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Southgate has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Southgate has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Matthew Southgate has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Southgate is averaging -2.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Southgate is averaging -2.312 Strokes Gained: Total.
Southgate's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.1
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|58.80%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.83
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.81%
|18.98%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Southgate's best finishes
- Southgate participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Southgate's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he shot even-par and finished 23rd.
Southgate's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.312
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Southgate's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-74-69
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Southgate as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.