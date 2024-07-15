Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler leads way (again) as favorite at Royal Troon

The fourth and final major championship of the 2024 season presents Scottie Scheffler (+500) at the head of the class for the fourth consecutive major. The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon features the 2024 Masters champion as the outright betting favorite according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Making his fourth appearance at The Open, the Texan only has one top-10 payday, T8 in 2021 at Royal St George’s, on his ledger. The six-time winner in 2024, including at the Travelers Championship in his most recent start, leads the PGA TOUR in too many categories to list. Nobody has gained more strokes on the field, and no players have scored any better this season. Major championship golf has produced top-10 paydays from 11 of 17 weekends, including six of his last eight. The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking will be the man to beat this week.