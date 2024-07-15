PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Dustin Johnson betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Dustin Johnson enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Johnson at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last six appearances at The Open Championship, Johnson has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Johnson missed the cut (with a score of 13-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship in 2023.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Johnson's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC74-81+13
    7/13/2022668-67-71-69-13
    7/14/2021868-65-73-67-7
    7/17/20195172-67-72-76+3
    7/18/2018MC76-72+6

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Dustin Johnson has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 3.448 in his past five tournaments.
    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-310.4306.3
    Greens in Regulation %-61.11%57.54%
    Putts Per Round-30.0029.4
    Par Breakers-17.46%15.87%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.84%18.65%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson took part in four tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those four tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Last season Johnson had his best performance at the PGA Championship, where he finished 43rd with a score of 6-under (15 shots back of the winner).

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.448

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-81+13--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-79+13--
    May 16-19PGA Championship4373-68-71-66-6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The Open Championship.

