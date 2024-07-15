Dustin Johnson betting profile: The Open Championship
Dustin Johnson enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last six appearances at The Open Championship, Johnson has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Johnson missed the cut (with a score of 13-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship in 2023.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Johnson's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|74-81
|+13
|7/13/2022
|6
|68-67-71-69
|-13
|7/14/2021
|8
|68-65-73-67
|-7
|7/17/2019
|51
|72-67-72-76
|+3
|7/18/2018
|MC
|76-72
|+6
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Dustin Johnson has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 3.448 in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.4
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.11%
|57.54%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.46%
|15.87%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.84%
|18.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson took part in four tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season Johnson had his best performance at the PGA Championship, where he finished 43rd with a score of 6-under (15 shots back of the winner).
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.448
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-81
|+13
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-79
|+13
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|73-68-71-66
|-6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The Open Championship.
