Dustin Johnson betting profile: The Open Championship

Johnson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.

Dustin Johnson has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.