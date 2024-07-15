PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Collin Morikawa concluded the weekend at 14-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 seeking a higher finish.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Morikawa has entered The Open Championship three times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of 15-under.
    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Morikawa's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC73-73+4
    7/13/2022MC72-73+1
    7/14/2021167-64-68-66-15

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five in three of his last five appearances.
    • Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Collin Morikawa has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa is averaging 2.714 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 9.832 in his past five tournaments.
    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.495 this season (16th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 131st, while his 77.3% driving accuracy average ranks first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 39th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.340. Additionally, he ranks 108th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.54%.
    • On the greens, Morikawa's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 66th on TOUR this season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranks seventh. He has broken par 26.93% of the time (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131294.1299.3
    Greens in Regulation %10865.54%66.94%
    Putts Per Round727.8627.6
    Par Breakers2326.93%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.24%11.39%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • While Morikawa has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 88.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • As of now, Morikawa has accumulated 2341 points, which ranks him fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.812 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.089 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4952.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3403.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3861.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1512.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3729.832

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1366-63-66-69-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-66-69-14100

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Open Championship.

