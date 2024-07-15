Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.812 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.089 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.