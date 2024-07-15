Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Open Championship
In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Collin Morikawa concluded the weekend at 14-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 seeking a higher finish.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Morikawa has entered The Open Championship three times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of 15-under.
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Morikawa's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|7/13/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|7/14/2021
|1
|67-64-68-66
|-15
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five in three of his last five appearances.
- Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- Collin Morikawa has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging 2.714 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 9.832 in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.495 this season (16th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 131st, while his 77.3% driving accuracy average ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 39th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.340. Additionally, he ranks 108th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.54%.
- On the greens, Morikawa's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 66th on TOUR this season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranks seventh. He has broken par 26.93% of the time (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|294.1
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|65.54%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.86
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.93%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.24%
|11.39%
Morikawa's best finishes
- While Morikawa has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 88.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- As of now, Morikawa has accumulated 2341 points, which ranks him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.812 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.089 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.495
|2.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.340
|3.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.386
|1.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.151
|2.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.372
|9.832
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.