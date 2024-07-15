Sungjae Im betting profile: The Open Championship

Im has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.

Sungjae Im has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Im has an average of 1.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.