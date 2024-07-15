PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sungjae Im will compete in the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20 after a fourth-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Im at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Im's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 2-over, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
    • Im finished 20th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2023).
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Im's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20232070-74-67-72-1
    7/13/20228171-73-74-74+4
    7/17/2019MC71-80+9

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 1.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 6.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 (30th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.8 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a 0.075 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 78th on TOUR this season, and his 28.35 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd. He has broken par 25.66% of the time (46th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121295.8300.2
    Greens in Regulation %12464.90%69.75%
    Putts Per Round2228.3528.3
    Par Breakers4625.66%28.40%
    Bogey Avoidance2613.05%11.11%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • As of now, Im has collected 1658 points, which ranks him 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 5.081 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 3.760 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3581.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0751.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2862.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0951.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8146.708

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

