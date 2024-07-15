3H AGO
Sungjae Im betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Sungjae Im will compete in the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20 after a fourth-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Latest odds for Im at The Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Im's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 2-over, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
- Im finished 20th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Im's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|7/13/2022
|81
|71-73-74-74
|+4
|7/17/2019
|MC
|71-80
|+9
Im's recent performances
- Im has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 1.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 6.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Im .
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 (30th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.8 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a 0.075 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 78th on TOUR this season, and his 28.35 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd. He has broken par 25.66% of the time (46th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|295.8
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.90%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.35
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.66%
|28.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|13.05%
|11.11%
Im's best finishes
- Im has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- As of now, Im has collected 1658 points, which ranks him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 5.081 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 3.760 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.358
|1.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.075
|1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.286
|2.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.095
|1.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.814
|6.708
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.