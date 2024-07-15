Cameron Smith betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
When he takes the course July 17-20, Cameron Smith will try to improve upon his last performance in The Open Championship. In 2023, he shot 1-over and placed 33rd at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Smith has played The Open Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 2-under.
- In 2023, Smith finished 33rd (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Smith's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|33
|72-72-68-73
|+1
|7/13/2022
|1
|67-64-73-64
|-20
|7/14/2021
|33
|69-67-68-74
|-2
|7/17/2019
|20
|70-66-71-76
|-1
|7/18/2018
|78
|73-71-73-77
|+10
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Smith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
- Cameron Smith has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smith is averaging 2.150 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Smith is averaging 5.772 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.5
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.68%
|60.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.63
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|16.39%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's best finishes
- Last season Smith participated in four tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Smith's best performance came at the Masters Tournament. He shot 2-under and finished sixth in that event.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|3.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|5.772
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-72-68-73
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|6
|71-72-72-71
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|68-70-70-73
|-3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-72-72
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.