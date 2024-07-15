Cameron Smith betting profile: The Open Championship

Smith has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Smith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.

Cameron Smith has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Smith is averaging 2.150 Strokes Gained: Putting.