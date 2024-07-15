Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five events, Hojgaard has an average finish of 46th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.

Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting.