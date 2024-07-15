PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: The Open Championship

    In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rasmus Hojgaard posted a 21st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Open Championship looking for better results.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Hojgaard has entered The Open Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Hojgaard's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC78-71+7

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hojgaard has an average finish of 46th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hojgaard is averaging 1.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-310.3309.0
    Greens in Regulation %-65.74%61.46%
    Putts Per Round-31.5028.5
    Par Breakers-11.11%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.37%11.81%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Hojgaard played three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those three events, he made the cut zero times.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.618

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4967-70-72-70-9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6868-72-73-69-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2168-63-70-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of The Open Championship.

