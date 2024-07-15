Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rasmus Hojgaard posted a 21st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Open Championship looking for better results.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Hojgaard has entered The Open Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Hojgaard's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|78-71
|+7
Hojgaard's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hojgaard has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hojgaard is averaging 1.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.50
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.37%
|11.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard played three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three events, he made the cut zero times.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.618
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|68-63-70-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.