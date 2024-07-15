PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth looks to improve upon his 23rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Spieth at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Spieth has played The Open Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Spieth last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of even-par.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Spieth's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20232369-71-71-73E
    7/13/2022871-69-68-68-12
    7/14/2021265-67-69-66-13
    7/17/20192070-67-69-77-1
    7/18/2018972-67-65-76-4

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Spieth has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Jordan Spieth has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging -1.270 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging -0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spieth .

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502, which ranks 15th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 34th, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 116th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.085. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.85%.
    • On the greens, Spieth's 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34306.5308.4
    Greens in Regulation %6466.85%70.49%
    Putts Per Round5228.6329.7
    Par Breakers10423.70%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance9615.00%17.36%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 63.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • With 719 points, Spieth currently ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199 (he finished 29th in that event).
    • Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.926, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5021.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.0850.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.049-1.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.062-1.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.528-0.554

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2669-67-63-70-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.