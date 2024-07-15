Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Open Championship
Jordan Spieth looks to improve upon his 23rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Spieth has played The Open Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Spieth last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of even-par.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Spieth's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|7/13/2022
|8
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|7/14/2021
|2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
|7/17/2019
|20
|70-67-69-77
|-1
|7/18/2018
|9
|72-67-65-76
|-4
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five events, Spieth has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
- Jordan Spieth has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging -1.270 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging -0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502, which ranks 15th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 34th, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 116th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.085. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.85%.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|306.5
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|66.85%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.70%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|15.00%
|17.36%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 63.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- With 719 points, Spieth currently ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199 (he finished 29th in that event).
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.926, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.502
|1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.085
|0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.049
|-1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.062
|-1.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.528
|-0.554
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-63-70
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.