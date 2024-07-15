Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199 (he finished 29th in that event).

Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492. He finished sixth in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.926, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.