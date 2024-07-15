3H AGO
Zach Johnson betting profile: The Open Championship
Zach Johnson will appear in the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20 after a 26th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, Johnson has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of even-par.
- Johnson finished 55th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Johnson's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|7/13/2022
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|7/17/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|7/18/2018
|17
|69-67-72-74
|-2
Johnson's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Johnson has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 2.435 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 2.283 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.136 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.5 yards) ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson owns a -0.018 average that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 105th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|283.5
|285.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|67.48%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.00
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|3
|29.41%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.01%
|15.74%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson, who has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
- As of now, Johnson has accumulated 175 points, which ranks him 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 2.892 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.766 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.637, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 26th in the field.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.136
|-1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.018
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.032
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.453
|2.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.332
|2.283
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.