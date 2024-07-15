PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson betting profile: The Open Championship

    Zach Johnson will appear in the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20 after a 26th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Johnson at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, Johnson has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of even-par.
    • Johnson finished 55th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2023).
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Johnson's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20235575-69-71-74+5
    7/13/2022MC72-75+3
    7/17/2019MC74-72+4
    7/18/20181769-67-72-74-2

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Johnson has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 2.435 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 2.283 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.136 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.5 yards) ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson owns a -0.018 average that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 105th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170283.5285.1
    Greens in Regulation %5267.48%68.21%
    Putts Per Round10529.0028.7
    Par Breakers329.41%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.01%15.74%

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson, who has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • As of now, Johnson has accumulated 175 points, which ranks him 145th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 2.892 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.766 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.637, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.136-1.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0180.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0320.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4532.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3322.283

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-67-67-68-1642
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4568-70-71-73+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6368-68-74-73-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2665-67-71-66-1532

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

