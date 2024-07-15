Zach Johnson betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 2.892 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.766 mark ranked 11th in the field.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.637, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.