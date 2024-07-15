PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Zalatoris betting profile: The Open Championship

    After he finished 28th in this tournament in 2022, Will Zalatoris has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Open Championship in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last two trips to The Open Championship, Zalatoris has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Zalatoris finished 28th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2022).
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Zalatoris' recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20222873-67-71-69-8
    7/14/2021W/D69-1

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Zalatoris has an average finish of 42nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Zalatoris has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -1.282 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Zalatoris .

    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.076 ranks 85th on TOUR this season, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks 59th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.246, while he ranks 141st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84299.8305.7
    Greens in Regulation %14163.89%60.32%
    Putts Per Round13529.2828.8
    Par Breakers13922.22%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance14716.22%15.08%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris has played 17 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 64.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • With 1019 points, Zalatoris currently ranks 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished second in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris posted his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.060. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked second in the field.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.076-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.246-1.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.1160.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.288-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.082-1.282

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4264-72-68-69-718
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D66-71-7--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.