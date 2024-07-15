Will Zalatoris betting profile: The Open Championship
After he finished 28th in this tournament in 2022, Will Zalatoris has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Open Championship in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last two trips to The Open Championship, Zalatoris has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- Zalatoris finished 28th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2022).
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Zalatoris' recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2022
|28
|73-67-71-69
|-8
|7/14/2021
|W/D
|69
|-1
Zalatoris' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Zalatoris has an average finish of 42nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Zalatoris has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -1.282 Strokes Gained: Total.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.076 ranks 85th on TOUR this season, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks 59th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.246, while he ranks 141st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.8
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|63.89%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.28
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.22%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|16.22%
|15.08%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris has played 17 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 64.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- With 1019 points, Zalatoris currently ranks 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished second in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris posted his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.060. In that event, he finished 41st.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked second in the field.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.076
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.246
|-1.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.116
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.288
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.082
|-1.282
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of The Open Championship.
