Will Zalatoris betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished second in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris posted his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.060. In that event, he finished 41st.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).