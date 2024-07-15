PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Russell Henley hits the links July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club after a 48th-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last five trips to The Open Championship, Henley has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 50th.
    • In Henley's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Henley's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC73-76+7
    7/13/20226270-72-68-75-3
    7/14/2021MC70-72+2
    7/18/2018MC69-80+7

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
    • Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 1.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Henley is averaging 4.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019, which ranks 105th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 74.1% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.379.
    • On the greens, Henley's 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 34th on TOUR this season, and his 27.88 putts-per-round average ranks eighth. He has broken par 21.73% of the time (153rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162288.4292.3
    Greens in Regulation %13564.23%61.94%
    Putts Per Round827.8827.6
    Par Breakers15321.73%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.96%14.44%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley has played 15 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Henley ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1371 points.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 1.340 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147), which ranked third in the field.
    • Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.019-0.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3792.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2861.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3351.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9824.411

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1364-70-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-70-72-67-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-73-67-65-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

