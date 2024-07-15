Russell Henley betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Russell Henley hits the links July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club after a 48th-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last five trips to The Open Championship, Henley has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- In Henley's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Henley's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|7/13/2022
|62
|70-72-68-75
|-3
|7/14/2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|7/18/2018
|MC
|69-80
|+7
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 1.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Henley is averaging 4.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019, which ranks 105th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 74.1% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.379.
- On the greens, Henley's 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 34th on TOUR this season, and his 27.88 putts-per-round average ranks eighth. He has broken par 21.73% of the time (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|288.4
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|64.23%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.88
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.73%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.96%
|14.44%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley has played 15 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, Henley ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1371 points.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 1.340 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147), which ranked third in the field.
- Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.019
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.379
|2.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.286
|1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.335
|1.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.982
|4.411
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|64-70-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.