Russell Henley betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 1.340 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.877.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147), which ranked third in the field.