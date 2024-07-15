PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on /3during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger hits the course in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Jaeger is competing at The Open Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Jaeger has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has an average of -2.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging -1.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranks 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 93rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.042, while he ranks 107th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.59%.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.75, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25308.8302.4
    Greens in Regulation %10765.59%64.93%
    Putts Per Round6528.7529.9
    Par Breakers7124.85%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.81%16.67%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 72.2%.
    • Currently, Jaeger has 1207 points, ranking him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Jaeger put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.493. In that event, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.278 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.398, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3520.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0420.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.247-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.132-2.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.509-1.823

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

