Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

Jaeger put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.493. In that event, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.278 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.398, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.