Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on /3during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger hits the course in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Jaeger is competing at The Open Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Jaeger's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Jaeger has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has an average of -2.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging -1.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 93rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.042, while he ranks 107th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.59%.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.75, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|308.8
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|65.59%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.75
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.85%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.81%
|16.67%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 72.2%.
- Currently, Jaeger has 1207 points, ranking him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Jaeger put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.493. In that event, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.278 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.398, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.352
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.042
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.247
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.132
|-2.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.509
|-1.823
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of The Open Championship.
