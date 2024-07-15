Tony Finau betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 7.030 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 6.462 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.344, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).