PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: The Open Championship

    Tony Finau enters the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 coming off a fifth-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Finau at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Finau has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 16th.
    • In Finau's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Finau's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC73-75+6
    7/13/20222873-71-70-66-8
    7/14/20211570-66-72-67-5
    7/17/2019368-70-68-71-7
    7/18/2018967-71-71-71-4

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Tony Finau has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has an average of 1.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 8.893 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.166 this season, which ranks 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.865 mark (third on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 131st on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 26.23% of the time (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29308.0307.7
    Greens in Regulation %2369.03%67.78%
    Putts Per Round11329.0728.4
    Par Breakers3126.23%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.75%11.11%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • As of now, Finau has collected 1579 points, which ranks him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 7.030 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 6.462 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.344, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1660.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8655.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.3612.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.1971.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1948.893

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational456-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.