3H AGO
Tony Finau betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Tony Finau enters the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 coming off a fifth-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Finau at The Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Finau has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 16th.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Finau's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|7/13/2022
|28
|73-71-70-66
|-8
|7/14/2021
|15
|70-66-72-67
|-5
|7/17/2019
|3
|68-70-68-71
|-7
|7/18/2018
|9
|67-71-71-71
|-4
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Tony Finau has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of 1.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 8.893 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Finau .
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.166 this season, which ranks 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.865 mark (third on TOUR).
- On the greens, Finau's -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 131st on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 26.23% of the time (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.0
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.03%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.07
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.23%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.75%
|11.11%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- As of now, Finau has collected 1579 points, which ranks him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 7.030 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 6.462 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.344, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.166
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.865
|5.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.361
|2.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.197
|1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.194
|8.893
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|56-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.