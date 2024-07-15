PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel betting profile: The Open Championship

    Billy Horschel enters play in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, looking for better results July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Horschel at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, Horschel has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Horschel last played at The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Horschel's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC73-75+6
    7/13/20222173-69-70-67-9
    7/14/20215370-69-73-69+1
    7/17/2019MC76-71+5

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-over.
    • Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging 1.318 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 0.802 in his past five tournaments.
    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.170 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.5 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 119th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.113. Additionally, he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.48%.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, and his 28.54 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96298.5300.1
    Greens in Regulation %11165.48%61.11%
    Putts Per Round4428.5428.8
    Par Breakers10023.81%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance2713.10%13.58%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has participated in 18 tournaments this season, securing one win and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Horschel has 937 points, ranking him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650 (he finished 52nd in that event).
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.092 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.170-0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.113-0.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1440.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5511.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7520.802

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1464-71-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

