Billy Horschel betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Billy Horschel enters play in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, looking for better results July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, Horschel has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Horschel last played at The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Horschel's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|7/13/2022
|21
|73-69-70-67
|-9
|7/14/2021
|53
|70-69-73-69
|+1
|7/17/2019
|MC
|76-71
|+5
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-over.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging 1.318 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 0.802 in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.170 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.5 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 119th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.113. Additionally, he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.48%.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, and his 28.54 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|298.5
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|65.48%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.54
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.81%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|13.10%
|13.58%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has participated in 18 tournaments this season, securing one win and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Horschel has 937 points, ranking him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650 (he finished 52nd in that event).
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.092 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.170
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.113
|-0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.144
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.551
|1.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.752
|0.802
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|64-71-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.