Ewen Ferguson betting profile: The Open Championship

Ferguson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last four tournaments.

He's made the cut in two of his last four appearances.

Ferguson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last four appearances.

He has an average score of even-par across his last four events.

Off the tee, Ewen Ferguson has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Ferguson is averaging -0.965 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.