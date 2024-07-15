PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ewen Ferguson betting profile: The Open Championship

    Ewen Ferguson enters play in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, seeking better results July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Ferguson has entered The Open Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Ferguson's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC74-75+7

    Ferguson's recent performances

    • Ferguson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last four tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last four appearances.
    • Ferguson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last four appearances.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last four events.
    • Off the tee, Ewen Ferguson has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ferguson is averaging -0.965 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ferguson has an average of 1.429 in his past five tournaments.
    Ferguson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.5286.7
    Greens in Regulation %-65.74%64.35%
    Putts Per Round-29.6730.2
    Par Breakers-17.59%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.74%18.06%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Ferguson's best finishes

    • Ferguson, who played two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).

    Ferguson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.429

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Ferguson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ferguson as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

