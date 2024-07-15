Ewen Ferguson betting profile: The Open Championship
Ewen Ferguson enters play in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, seeking better results July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Ferguson has entered The Open Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Ferguson's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+7
Ferguson's recent performances
- Ferguson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last four tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last four appearances.
- Ferguson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last four appearances.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last four events.
- Off the tee, Ewen Ferguson has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ferguson is averaging -0.965 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ferguson has an average of 1.429 in his past five tournaments.
Ferguson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.5
|286.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.59%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.74%
|18.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ferguson's best finishes
- Ferguson, who played two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
Ferguson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.429
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ferguson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ferguson as of the start of The Open Championship.
