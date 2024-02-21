2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Preview: Betting Odds & Stats
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads to Vallarta, Mexico this week for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71
- Purse: $8,100,000.00
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
Betting Profiles for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Tyson Alexander Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Atkins Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Baddeley Click here for player betting preview.
- Paul Barjon Click here for player betting preview.
- Erik Barnes Click here for player betting preview.
- Fred Biondi Click here for player betting preview.
- Alexander Björk Click here for player betting preview.
- Joseph Bramlett Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Brehm Click here for player betting preview.
- Jacob Bridgeman Click here for player betting preview.
- Bronson Burgoon Click here for player betting preview.
- Jorge Campillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Rafael Campos Click here for player betting preview.
- Rodolfo Cazaubòn Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Champ Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Chappell Click here for player betting preview.
- Pierceson Coody Click here for player betting preview.
- Parker Coody Click here for player betting preview.
- Trace Crowe Click here for player betting preview.
- MJ Daffue Click here for player betting preview.
- Santiago De la Fuente Click here for player betting preview.
- Cristobal Del Solar Click here for player betting preview.
- Thomas Detry Click here for player betting preview.
- Roberto Díaz Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Dougherty Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart Click here for player betting preview.
- Tyler Duncan Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Eckroat Click here for player betting preview.
- Harrison Endycott Click here for player betting preview.
- Tony Finau Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Fishburn Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Fox Click here for player betting preview.
- William Furr Click here for player betting preview.
- Doug Ghim Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Greyserman Click here for player betting preview.
- Lanto Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Emiliano Grillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Scott Gutschewski Click here for player betting preview.
- Chesson Hadley Click here for player betting preview.
- James Hahn Click here for player betting preview.
- Blaine Hale, Jr. Click here for player betting preview.
- Harry Hall Click here for player betting preview.
- Padraig Harrington Click here for player betting preview.
- Garrick Higgo Click here for player betting preview.
- Joe Highsmith Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryo Hisatsune Click here for player betting preview.
- Richard Hoey Click here for player betting preview.
- Charley Hoffman Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicolai Hojgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- J.B. Holmes Click here for player betting preview.
- Mark Hubbard Click here for player betting preview.
- Mackenzie Hughes Click here for player betting preview.
- Stephan Jaeger Click here for player betting preview.
- Chan Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- S.H. Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Patton Kizzire Click here for player betting preview.
- Jake Knapp Click here for player betting preview.
- Philip Knowles Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Kohles Click here for player betting preview.
- Nate Lashley Click here for player betting preview.
- K.H. Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- David Lipsky Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Lower Click here for player betting preview.
- Stuart Macdonald Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert MacIntyre Click here for player betting preview.
- Peter Malnati Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan McCormick Click here for player betting preview.
- Maverick McNealy Click here for player betting preview.
- McClure Meissner Click here for player betting preview.
- Troy Merritt Click here for player betting preview.
- Keith Mitchell Click here for player betting preview.
- Francesco Molinari Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Moore Click here for player betting preview.
- Omar Morales Click here for player betting preview.
- Renato Naula Click here for player betting preview.
- Matthew NeSmith Click here for player betting preview.
- Henrik Norlander Click here for player betting preview.
- Vincent Norrman Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Novak Click here for player betting preview.
- Thorbjørn Olesen Click here for player betting preview.
- Alvaro Ortiz Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Palmer Click here for player betting preview.
- C.T. Pan Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Pendrith Click here for player betting preview.
- Raul Pereda Click here for player betting preview.
- Victor Perez Click here for player betting preview.
- Chandler Phillips Click here for player betting preview.
- Scott Piercy Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Rai Click here for player betting preview.
- Chad Ramey Click here for player betting preview.
- Chez Reavie Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Riley Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Rodgers Click here for player betting preview.
- Jose Antonio Safa Click here for player betting preview.
- Matti Schmid Click here for player betting preview.
- Robby Shelton Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Sigel Click here for player betting preview.
- Greyson Sigg Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Silverman Click here for player betting preview.
- David Skinns Click here for player betting preview.
- Roger Sloan Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Smalley Click here for player betting preview.
- Brandt Snedeker Click here for player betting preview.
- J.J. Spaun Click here for player betting preview.
- Hayden Springer Click here for player betting preview.
- Scott Stallings Click here for player betting preview.
- Jimmy Stanger Click here for player betting preview.
- Preston Stanley Click here for player betting preview.
- Samuel Stevens Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Suh Click here for player betting preview.
- Callum Tarren Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Taylor Click here for player betting preview.
- Josh Teater Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Thompson Click here for player betting preview.
- Alejandro Tosti Click here for player betting preview.
- Martin Trainer Click here for player betting preview.
- Sami Valimaki Click here for player betting preview.
- Erik van Rooyen Click here for player betting preview.
- Sebastián Vázquez Click here for player betting preview.
- Jhonattan Vegas Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Wallace Click here for player betting preview.
- Vince Whaley Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Whitney Click here for player betting preview.
- Dylan Wu Click here for player betting preview.
- Brandon Wu Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Wylie Click here for player betting preview.
- Norman Xiong Click here for player betting preview.
- Carson Young Click here for player betting preview.
- Carl Yuan Click here for player betting preview.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.