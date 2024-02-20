Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 51st.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Norrman has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, his average score has been -2.

Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -3.902 Strokes Gained: Putting.