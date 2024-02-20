Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Vincent Norrman seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He placed 18th at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.
Latest odds for Norrman at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Norrman finished 18th (with a score of -11) in his only appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Norrman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 51st.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Norrman has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -2.
- Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -3.902 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -6.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Norrman .
Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 (23rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 314.2 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 90th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.084, while he ranked 43rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.02%.
- On the greens, Norrman delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 157th on TOUR, while he ranked 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.39. He broke par 23.20% of the time (47th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|314.2
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.02%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.39
|31.7
|Par Breakers
|47
|23.20%
|15.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.05%
|15.28%
Norrman's Best Finishes
- Norrman participated in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
- Last season Norrman's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -33.
- With 636 points last season, Norrman finished 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 4.478. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he delivered a 4.294 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance last season was at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.728.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Norrman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.193, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.339) at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.469
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.084
|-2.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.030
|-1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.283
|-3.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.240
|-6.850
Norrman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|4
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|21
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|23
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|71-70-66-70
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|67-71-67-68
|-11
|44
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.