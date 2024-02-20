PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Vincent Norrman seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He placed 18th at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2023.

    Latest odds for Norrman at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Norrman finished 18th (with a score of -11) in his only appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Norrman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 51st.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Norrman has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -2.
    • Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -3.902 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -6.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 (23rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 314.2 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 90th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.084, while he ranked 43rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.02%.
    • On the greens, Norrman delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 157th on TOUR, while he ranked 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.39. He broke par 23.20% of the time (47th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance9314.2304.0
    Greens in Regulation %4369.02%70.14%
    Putts Per Round15329.3931.7
    Par Breakers4723.20%15.63%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.05%15.28%

    Norrman's Best Finishes

    • Norrman participated in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
    • Last season Norrman's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -33.
    • With 636 points last season, Norrman finished 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 4.478. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he delivered a 4.294 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance last season was at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.728.
    • At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Norrman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.193, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.339) at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4690.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.084-2.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.030-1.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.283-3.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.240-6.850

    Norrman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6372-69-70-71+24
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open2169-69-69-71-1023
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1671-70-66-70-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1867-71-67-68-1144
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson868-66-65-66-1980
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-71-71-70+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2471-69-69-65-1434
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship166-67-67-66-33300
    July 27-303M Open5066-70-73-68-78
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5973-70-74-69-69
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5668-71-71-77-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

