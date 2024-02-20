PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

    At the WM Phoenix Open, Aaron Rai struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Rai's average finish has been 24th, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Rai last played at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Rai's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Rai has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rai is averaging 0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rai had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 last season, which ranked 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranked 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked 35th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.384, while he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.63%.
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 152nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd. He broke par 21.90% of the time (95th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151294.1293.9
    Greens in Regulation %2569.63%58.17%
    Putts Per Round14229.2929.7
    Par Breakers9521.90%25.16%
    Bogey Avoidance9513.92%13.73%

    Rai's Best Finishes

    • Rai last season took part in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 67.7%.
    • Last season Rai's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot -16 and finished third.
    • Rai compiled 670 points last season, which ranked him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 3.381.
    • Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 7.522.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.100 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.478). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3430.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3840.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.1490.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.262-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.6150.189

    Rai's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-73+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5368-74-76-72+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-65-75-646
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-71-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4863-71-71-74-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

