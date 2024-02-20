Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
At the WM Phoenix Open, Aaron Rai struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Rai's average finish has been 24th, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Rai last played at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Rai's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Rai has an average finish of 37th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rai is averaging 0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rai had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 last season, which ranked 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked 35th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.384, while he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.63%.
- On the greens, Rai's -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 152nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd. He broke par 21.90% of the time (95th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|58.17%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|95
|21.90%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|13.92%
|13.73%
Rai's Best Finishes
- Rai last season took part in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 67.7%.
- Last season Rai's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot -16 and finished third.
- Rai compiled 670 points last season, which ranked him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 3.381.
- Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 7.522.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.100 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.478). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.343
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.384
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.149
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.262
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.615
|0.189
Rai's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|68-74-76-72
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-65-75
|-6
|46
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|63-71-71-74
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
