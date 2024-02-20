PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Alex Smalley missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California. He'll be after better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Smalley has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -14.
    • In 2023, Smalley failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Smalley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Smalley has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has an average of -1.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -3.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranked 78th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley had a 0.407 mark (32nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Smalley registered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance78303.0298.9
    Greens in Regulation %3569.35%44.02%
    Putts Per Round14629.3230.0
    Par Breakers12121.43%22.65%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.35%14.53%

    Smalley's Best Finishes

    • Smalley teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Smalley's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot -19 and finished second.
    • With 864 points last season, Smalley finished 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 4.375. In that event, he finished 65th.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.364.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley produced his best effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.773. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.291), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2540.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.407-1.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1060.022-1.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.299-1.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.385-3.760

    Smalley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-73+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6571-75-69-74+14
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2768-71-71-74E27
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-68+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1873-65-68-71-747
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.