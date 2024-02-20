Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Alex Smalley missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California. He'll be after better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Smalley has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -14.
- In 2023, Smalley failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Smalley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Smalley has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has an average of -1.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -3.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranked 78th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley had a 0.407 mark (32nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Smalley registered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|303.0
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.35%
|44.02%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|22.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.35%
|14.53%
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Smalley teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Smalley's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot -19 and finished second.
- With 864 points last season, Smalley finished 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 4.375. In that event, he finished 65th.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.364.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley produced his best effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.773. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.291), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.407
|-1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|0.022
|-1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.299
|-1.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|-3.760
Smalley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|68-71-71-74
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
